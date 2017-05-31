Pinoy team wins silver in Taipei Dragon Boat

The Filipino contingent won’t be going home empty handed as they claimed a silver medal on the final day of the 2017 Taipei Dragon Boat Festival – International Dragon Boat Championship held at the Dajia Section Keelung Riverside Park in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Philippines’ RCP Sea Dragons bagged the runner-up honors in the 500-meter mixed standard boat category with a time of two minutes and 27.91 seconds.

The Sea Dragons offered their humble achievement to their suffering compatriots in the besieged Marawi City.

“We want to dedicate this victory for peace in Mindanao and our country. Prayers for Marawi. We would also like to thank our kababayans for supporting us. Out of 59 teams, we placed on the second spot,” the Sea Dragons said in a press statement.

The Sea Dragons earned a spot in the championship round after surviving a grueling three-stage elimination round.

They topped the first round in 2:47.95 then registered 2:49.40 in the quarterfinals where they beat powerhouse Nanjing-China (2:56.61) before checking in at 2:23.48 in the semifinals.

Recently, the Sea Dragons won three medals in the 1st Cebu Dragon Boat Festival held at the Cebu Yacht Club.

The team ruled the mixed 500m small boat, placed second in the 500m open small boat and third in the mixed 250m small boat.

The Taipei Dragon Boat Festival is one of the events leading to the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games to be held from August 19 to 30 in New Taipei City where more than 10,000 athletes and officials from 150 countries are expected to participate.

Under the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines, the Philippines will also take part in the Universide with entries in archery, athletics, badminton, golf, judo, billiards, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, tennis, wushu and weightlifting.