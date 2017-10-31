Pinoy weightlifters shine in Korea meet

The Philippine weightlifting won three gold, three silver and three bronze medals in the 2017 Asian Cup and Asian Inter-Club Weightlifting Championships being held at the Yongha Weightlifting Gymnasium in Yanggu County, Gangwon Province in South Korea.

Summer World University Games veteran Elien Rose Perez led the squad by claiming three gold medals in the women’s 53-kilogram division of the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Weightlifting Federation.

The 18-year old Criminology student at the University of Bohol in Tagbilaran City topped the event with a total score of 158 kgs. She lifted 71 kgs. in snatch and 87 kgs. in clean and jerk for a three-gold medal sweep of her event.

“My hard work paid off. I’ve been training hard for months for this competition and winning medals for our country is such an overwhelming experience for me,” said Perez who placed ninth in the Universiade held in New Taipei City, Taiwan in August.

Before flying to Taiwan, Perez actually won a bronze medals in the 2017 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship held at the Army Physical Training and Sports Center in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Sharing the spotlight was Maria Dessa Delos Santos who bagged six medals in the women’s 58-kg. category – three silver in the Asian Inter-Club and three bronze in the Asian Cup – both with a total score of 177 kgs.

The other members of the team namely Mary Flor Diaz, Elreen Ando and Margaret Colonia are scheduled to compete in their respective weight classes.

Joining the Filipino weightlifters are coaches Ramon Solis and Allen Diaz.