Pinoy worker beaten to death in Kuwait

The Labor department is investigating the death of a Filipino household service worker in Kuwait believed to have been mauled to death by her employer.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd identified the victim as Amy Capuling Santiago.

Bello ordered the labor attaché in Kuwait, Angelita Narvaez, to closely monitor the case of Santiago who was rushed to the Farwaniya Hospital on January 25.

“I am truly disheartened that such tragedies happen. I assure the family of Santiago that we will provide all the necessary assistance they need,” the Labor chief said.

He said the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Kuwait will provide legal assistance to the family of Santiago in Concepcion, Tarlac to obtain justice for her death.

Bello also directed the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to ensure that the necessary assistance will be extended to Santiago’s family.

He said Santiago’s family will receive a P200,000 death insurance and a burial assistance of P20,000. Santiago’s dependents will be provided educational and livelihood assistance.

According to reports from the Assistance to Nationals Unit (ATNU) of the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, records of the Abdullah Al Mubarak Police Directorate General of Criminal Evidence showed old and fresh bruises on various parts of Santiago’s body, mostly on her back. The remains of the victim were referred to the Forensic Department on Jan 26 for further investigation to ascertain the cause of her death.

Meanwhile, police authorities arrested Santiago’s male employer while his wife surrendered at the Abdullah Al Mubarak Police station. The two are now detained and are being investigated by the Kuwaiti police.