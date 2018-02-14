PinoyPride

KZ wows China; Elha takes on France

Filipino singers are unquestionably world class and this was proven all over again by KZ Tandingan and Elha Nypmha these last few days. We truly have reason—make that two reasons—to be proud Pinoys!

Just last Friday, Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan topped the episode of China’s No. 1 musical reality competition “Singer 2018” where she debuted as challenger and displaced British singer Jessie J to the second spot. She impressed the Chinese audience with her version of Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep,” and floored them when she inserted a Filipino rap within the song. KZ competed and won over seven other popular singers.

The Singer competition pits established singers (mostly Chinese superstars, with Jessie J and KZ as the two foreign contestants as of now) against each other and ranked at the end of each episode based on 500 audience votes. Every week the one with the lowest votes gets eliminated, with a new challenger introduced the following show. The contest is currently airing on China’s Hunan TV.

KZ, who is also “X-Factor Philippines” first winner, was the first ever Singer challenger to snag the No. 1 spot on a debut performance. Already shortlisted by Hunan Broadcasting System (HBS) before holding auditions in Manila, KZ was chosen as one of the foreign competitors besides Jessie J after a grueling artist search in Asia. She is also the first Filipino singer to compete in the said contest.

Our KZ competes again tomorrow so let’s hope and pray she keeps her No. 1 ranking and make it to the finale of Singer 2018 this April. Good luck KZ!

Music Geek reported on December 28, 2017 that the "Big Shot" belter and "The Voice Kids 2" champ flew to Paris, France in October. She was invited to perform and tape her appearance in "Little Big Stars France" [not "Little Big Shots France" as previously reported], and her episode was finally shown on January 25 via French TV C8 where she performed her version of Sia's "Chandelier"

Like she did for the US and Philippine audiences, Elha brought the house down and got a standing ovation from in France, impressing more viewers around the world.

On the show’s official YouTube video, uploaded on February 2, Elha was described as a “fantastic young singer from the Philippines.” The video continues to trend on YouTube and has more than 300,000 views.

Hosted by French comedian Cyril Hanouna, Little Big Stars: Le Grand Show Des Petits, sees a multitude of Little Big Stars, who show their talents and go for their ambitions. It is adapted from the American program Little Big Shots, launched in 2016 by Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey. Way to go Elha!

Finally, here’s part two of last week’s column ‘Formidable February’

Love, Basil

OPM icon Basil Valdez serenades the audience with his hits like “Ngayon at Kailanman” and “Paano Ba Ang Mangarap” tonight, 8 p.m., at the Music Museum, Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. With special guest Ateneo Chamber Singers. Produced by Maryknoll/Miriam College Alumni Association.

Oh Wonder Live at Ayala Malls

British alt-pop duo Oh Wonder returns to Manila for a series of mall shows held at Ayala Malls on February 16, 7 p.m. at Greenbelt Fashion Walk; February 17, 6 p.m. at UP Town Center Amphitheater; and February 18, 4 p.m. at Alabang Town Center Activity Center. Composed of Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West, the duo is known for their hits “Ultralife,” “Livewire,” and “Technicolour Beat.” Presented by Karpos Multimedia and Ayala Malls.

Incubus

The much-loved American rock band Incubus, whose return engagement to Manila has been eagerly awaited will perform on February 17, 8 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The concert is in support of their eighth full-length album, aptly titled “8” under Island Records. The quintet is composed of Brandon Boyd (vocals), Mike Einziger(guitar, piano, backing vocals), José Pasillas 2nd (drums), Chris Kilmore (turntables, keyboards) and Ben Kenney (bass). Produced by Ovation Productions, the same promoter that brought them here in 2015 and 2011.

Tagpuan – Moira dela Torre

The singer behind the 2017 hits “Malaya” and “Titibo-tibo,” Moira dela Torre holds her first concert on February 17 and 18, 8 p.m. at the Kia Theatre. “Tagpuan” is also the title of her latest single under Star Music. Produced by Cornerstone Concerts and Bright Bulb Productions. Directed by John Prats. The first night is aleady sold out.

Paramore Tour Four

American band Paramore is back to rock Manila on February 18 at the Mall of Asia Arena. They were here in 2013. They released their fifth studio album, “After Laughter,” in 2017 producing two massive singles – “Hard Times” and “Told You So.” Paramore is known for their single “Decode,” the soundtrack of the vampire flick “Twilight.” Presented by MMI Live. Tickets for this concert sold out 48 minutes after it was announced on sale last year.

Morisette is Made

From being “The Voice of the Philippines” semi-finalist to YouTube sensation to “ASAP” Birit Queen, Morissette Amon finally stages her first ever major concert on February 20, 8 p.m. at Smart Araneta Coliseum. Amon is known for her hits “Di Mapaliwanag” and “Akin Ka Na Lang.” Presented by Wish 107.5.

Alex Aiono Live!

American YouTube sensation and singer Alex Aiono returns to Manila after coming here last year for a series of mall shows at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls on February 23, 5 p.m. at Uptown Mall Atrium; February 24, 6 p.m. at Eastwood Mall Open Park; and February 25, 5 p.m. at Venice Grand Canal Mall. Aside from his YouTube videos, he became popular with his original hits like “Work The Middle,” “Question” and “Hot2Touch.”

The Dream: Maymay in Concert

“Pinoy Big Brother Lucky 7” winner Mayma yEntrata finally realizes her dream of having her first solo concert on Feb. 23, 8 p.m. at the Kia Theater. With special guest Edward Barber and other surprise guests. Produced by Star Events.

Confidently Kisses

Another PBB 7 alumna, second placer Kisses Delavin displays her singing ability via a concert on February 24, 8 p.m. at the Kia Theater. With special guest Tony Labrusca and other surprise guests. Produced by Star Events.

Rakrakan Festival: Pinoy Muna!

Around 120 bands like Ely Buendia, Silent Sanctuary, Orange & Lemons, Slapshock, Moonstar88, Itchyworms, Rocksteddy, Kjwan, Mayonnaise, Razorback, 6cyclemind, Gracenote perform in this local rock music festival in six stages on February 24, starting at 12 noon at Aseana City Concert Grounds.