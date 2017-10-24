Pinoys enter US Open 9-Ball 4th round

Six Filipino cue masters led by two-time world champion Ronnie Alcano barged into the fourth round of the 42nd Annual US Open 9-Ball Championship being held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia.

Alcano, the 2006 World 9-Ball champion and 2007 World 8-Ball titlist, blasted American Max Eberle to remain undefeated in the $200,000 tournament that offers a $40,000 prize to the champion.

The 45-year old Calamba, Laguna pride goes up against Albanian Klenti Kaci, an 11-8 winner over Petri Makkonen of Ireland.

World Games gold medalist Carlo Biado, Warren Kiamco and Zoren James Aranas as well as former US Open champion Alex Pagulayan and Jeffrey De Luna also earned their respective berths in the next round.

Bado outclassed Jayson Klatt of Canada (11-3), Kiamco overpowered Wang Can of China (11-1) and Aranas stunned 2004 US Open winner American Gabe Owen (11-5).

On the other hand, Pagulayan toppled Americans John Moody (11-1) and Karen Corr (11-6) while De Luna clobbered Can Salim of Germany (11-4) and Alex Borukhovich of US (11-0).

In the fourth round, Kiamco and Pagulayan will be facing each other while Biado takes on Radslaw Babica of Poland, Aranas battles American Billy Thorpe, and De Luna tackles Ko Pin Chung of Taiwan.

Dennis Orcollo and Johann Chua, meanwhile, lost in their respective games to join Lee Vann Corteza in the losers’ bracket.

Orcollo lost to Mario He of Austria (5-11) and Chua was beaten by 1996 US Open titlist Rodney Morris of US (7-11) in the event sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Orcollo, Chua and Corteza must win all their remaining games to stay in contention.