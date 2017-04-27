Pinoys favor death penalty, but bill ‘dead’

MORE Filipinos favor the reimposition of capital punishment for heinous crimes related to illegal drugs, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, but Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday declared the death penalty bill as good as dead.

The poll, conducted from March 25 to 28, showed that 61 percent of respondents approved a proposal by the House of Representatives to reimpose the death penalty on heinous crimes, while only 23 percent disapproved.

This yielded a “good” net approval of +38, which was the difference between the percentage of respondents who approved and disapproved of the proposed law.