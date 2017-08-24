Pinoys fight for gold in ice hockey

KUALA LUMPUR: The Philippine men’s hockey team eked out a thrilling 2-1 win in a shootout with Malaysia Wednesday night and set up a showdown for the gold with Thailand in the 29th Southeast Asian Games at the Empire City Arena in Damsara Perdana.

Bucking the hometown crowd, the Filipinos fought the Malaysians to a 7-all standoff in regulation, which remained tied after the five-minute extra period, paving the way for the sudden-death shootout.

“We went in the three-man shootout and beat them. Carlo Montano scored the winning goal,” said team manager Petronilo Tigaronita on Thursday.

Unbeaten in three matches, the Philippine ice hockey bets were aiming to complete a four-game sweep of the single-round tournament against the Thais late Thursday and add to the country’s gold haul in the event making its first appearance in the regional meet.