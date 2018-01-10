More Pinoys hopeful of better life in 2018

AT least 46 percent of Filipinos are hopeful that their life will improve in 2018, a survey released on Tuesday by Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

The number is four percent higher than the 42 percent reported in September 2017 and matches the score in June 2016 when President Rodrigo Duterte took his oath as the country’s chief executive.

The SWS poll, conducted from December 8 to 16, 2017, also revealed that 41 percent of Filipino adults said their lives improved while 18 percent felt their lives worsened, resulting in a net gainers score of 23 percent.

The 23 percent was a four-point improvement from the previous net gainer score of 19 percent in September 2017.

The lowest optimism record under the Duterte administration was recorded in March 2017 last year at 36 percent.

Most of the optimists came from Class ABC at 59 percent. Optimism in Class D was at 47 percent, while optimism was at its lowest in Class E at 33 percent or five points down from September figures.

The optimism was highest in Mindanao at 50 percent. Optimism in Metro Manila remained at 49 percent, leaving Visayas with the least percentage of optimists at 45 percent.

The same survey also revealed that 42 percent of Filipinos are optimistic that the Philippine economy will get better in 2018. Only nine percent expect the economy to deteriorate.

The 42 percent was a 12-point jump from the 30 percent of Filipinos who were optimistic about the economy in September 2017.

The SWS poll used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults aged 18 years old and above nationwide.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque claimed that the Filipinos’ optimism was triggered by the changes introduced by Duterte.

“It’s the fact that the President has shown that he has political will to make changes as he promised in the elections. He has conducted a successful anti-drug campaign; a successful anti-corruption campaign; he has pushed for the first tax reform package; and he will push for further tax reform measures in Congress,” Roque told reporters.

“The people know that all the directions taken by the President are towards the right direction and that they seem to be benefiting from initiatives undertaken by the President,” he added.