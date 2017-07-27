Pinoys ‘neutral’ on martial law – SWS

Filipinos’ opinion about the effects of martial law in Mindanao on the economy was “neutral” but bordering on the negative, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Wednesday.

The poll, conducted from June 23 to 26, showed that 43 percent of Filipinos do not expect any changes in the economy despite the declaration of military rule in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, 33 percent expected the economy to get worse while 24 percent said the economy will get better.

The pollster said these figures result in a -9 national balance of opinion, which is “on the lower borderline of what SWS classifies as “neutral.”

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 after the Islamic State-linked Maute Group attacked Marawi City, displacing thousands of families.

According to SWS, there were “unfavorable opinions” in the rest of Luzon and Visayas but were countered by neutral opinions in Mindanao and Metro Manila.

In the Visayas, it is net -13 (24 percent better versus 37 percent worse).

Double-digit negative balances are classified by SWS as “moderately unfavorable.”

Meanwhile, in Mindanao, the balance of opinion is zero or neutral (27 percent better versus 27 percent worse).

In Metro Manila, the balance of opinion is net -7 (23 percent better and 29 percent worse), which is also neutral.

“Thus, opinions are clearly unfavorable among the large minority 40 percent wanting a more limited geographic scope for Martial Law,” SWS said.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interview with 1,200 adults nationwide. It has sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages and ±6 points each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, and the Visayas.