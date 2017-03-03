‘More Pinoys seeking gov’t jobs’

MORE Filipinos want to work in the government as indicated by the thousands of jobseekers going online daily to look for available careers in the public sector, according to career resource site JobStreet.com.

The JobStreet.com has partnered with various government agencies to provide a dedicated page exclusively featuring job opportunities available in the government.

Philip Gioca, JobStreet.com Philippines country manager, said a total of 200,000 applicants are visiting online job postings everyday.

“Close to 200 applicants are applying for only one [job]position, so this means that many Filipinos are now interested to work in the government,” Gioca noted in an interview during formal launch of the government jobs page on Friday.

With this page dedicated to government jobs, Gioca debunked perception that only those with connections can avail of government employment.

He said he is hoping that through the jobs page, the government would employ the most qualified applicants.

“Hopefully, [through]JobStreet, only applicants with the right qualifications and the desire for public service would be hired, instead of those who have a padrino or backer from the inside,” he said.

The JobStreet.com aims to cooperate with the government’s objective of providing more transparency in all its transactions, including dissemination of information on available careers in the public sector.

“You have to understand the transparency of the job postings [in the website]wherein jobseekers can see the status of their application,” Gioca said.

According to him, jobseekers aiming for a career in the government must have Civil Service eligibility.

“If you are really interested to work in the government, you should have [passed the]Civil Service [examinations],” he said.