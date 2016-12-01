Pinoys urged to emulate Bonifacio’s courage

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday called on Filipinos to relive the ideals of Andres Bonifacio as the country marked the revolutionary hero’s 153rd birth anniversary.

In a statement, the President paid tribute to Bonifacio’s defiance toward Spanish colonial rule that “quelled the hunger of a people longing for change.”

“He belongs to the league of heroes willing to lay down [their lives]and put aside [their]own interests to honor the nation and defend it from its enemies. His courage and love of country served as a guiding torch in the midst of darkness,” he added.

The President then urged Filipinos to live up to the “patriotic, unfettered, and independent” spirit of Bonifacio.

“Our government calls on the public to get involved in community and national issues that affect our lives. May we all find strength to tap in our collective voice so that we can know ourselves better and understand our struggles in history,” he said.

Duterte issued the statement as various groups protested in various sites across the country the November 18 burial of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

The Palace respects the “right to assemble and freedom of speech of all citizens,” Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Michel Kristian Ablan said in a news conference.