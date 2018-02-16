Pinoys warned vs illegal recruiters

THE Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has warned Filipinos looking for jobs in Macau to be wary of illegal recruiters who offer applicant high-paying jobs in mainland China.

POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia on Thursday said applicants should be extra careful even if the job offers come from fellow Filipinos.

The POEA chief said the Department of Foreign Affairs has endorsed the case of a Filipina household service worker in Macau who was allegedly recruited by a Filipino named Pia Ciabacal.

The report said the OFW went to Macau as a tourist. Ciabacal allegedly offered her a job in Beijing for a monthly salary of RMB7,500 per month. The woman was able to work in China but her employer refused to pay her any salary and even confiscated her passport and cellular phone.

Ciabacal and other Filipinos in Macau allegedly work as agents for a Chinese recruiter known only as “Fancy,” who allegedly owns an establishment called MMC Enterprises located at Beleno Shop, Red Market in Macau.

The Beleno shop acts as a front for MMC to operate as a recruitment agency targeting unsuspecting Filipinos and Indonesians.

The POEA earlier uncovered the so-called “third country” recruitment scheme, under which Filipinos in Hong Kong, Singapore and Cyprus were lured to transfer to another country. Some of the victims later found out that the jobs offered them were non-existent.

Those who found employment were sometimes abused by their employers or arrested and deported for lack of work documents.

Recruitment through a third country is illegal because neither the recruiter nor the employer has proper authorization from the Philippine government.