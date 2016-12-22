Piolo and son bond over food in Chang Mai

Piolo Pascual and son Iñigo took their curious taste buds to the Northern part of Thailand in Chiang Mai, grateful how work has allowed them to bond even before the Christmas season. Shown in the se­cond installment of cable channel Lifestyle’s The Crawl, which premiered on December 8, the Philippines’ ultimate heartthrob ventured through streets and cities anew to show Filipinos a glimpse of a different culinary culture, including tips on surviving the task, and insights on how to maximize the food and travel experience.

“Food crawling is a form of bonding among people with common passion for food, and this program shows another side of me,” said Pascual.

In the Chang Mai crawl, the actor showed his adventurous and outgoing nature, especially as a father experiencing new things with his son. For a start, the Pascuals tried out Chiang Mai’s myriad food specialties such as spicy sausage, khao soy, Pad Thai, Kang Puk Wan, and Madame Butterfly tea from well-known Thai food stops such as Rak Thanam, Comedara, Galae and Vieng Joom On.

Along the trip, they also discovered breath-taking tourist attractions like visiting Wat Doi Suthep, Mae Ping River Cruise, Night Street Market and a lot more. They also got to enjoy the spectacular Loy Krathong and Yi Peng Festival, where they paid respects to the Goddess of the Water along with the Thai locals by sending off lanterns.

The first run of The Crawl was shot in Osaka, Japan, also known as “The Kitchen of Japan: Home of great traditional Japanese Cuisine,” a trip which Pascual took with crawl buddy Lui Villaruz.

The Crawl is a Lifestyle original food and travel show adding to the list of successful shows the channel has produced like Metabeats, Curiosity Got The Chef, Food Prints, and Listed. Lifestyle is one of the channels of Creative Programs, Inc., a subsidiary of ABS-CBN that aims to give Filipinos a complete lifestyle experience while gaining meaningful insights.

The father and son episode will have two more replays on December 24 at 8 p.m. and Christmas Day at 12 midnight and 10:30 a.m.