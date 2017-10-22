Piolo talks about his bachelor life

No matter how many handsome and talented faces have come and gone into the spotlight, actor-singer-producer Piolo Pascual has carved a place in show business that is all his own.

Now 40 years old, the mere mention of his name still causes a commotion especially among female admirers. As an actor and singer, he has proven himself to the public with box office hits and chart toppers, and he is highly regarded by colleagues from different generations. And lately, as a producer of quality movies, the most recent of which is the phenomenally successful “Kita Kita,” Pascual has found a way to continue his relevance in the industry, if and when the time comes he chooses to stay behind the camera.

Behind all the glamour and fame, however, the Ultimate Heartthrob tells The Manila Times he actually prefers a laidback life in private.

“I’ve learnt to not take my work home. Iniiwan ko sa set. Pagkatapos magtrabaho, uuwi ako sa bahay. Wala akong stress because I choose not to get stressed,” said the very eligible bachelor.

His idea, he says of a perfect end to a long day is quiet time and comfort food.

“Ang paborito kong lutuin corned beef,” he chuckled. “Gisa-gisa na may konting sibuyas,” he added, grateful that one of his countless endorsements is the brand Highlands Gold Corned Beef. “I never run out of it!”

A confessed foodie—not necessarily of anything fancy—he even recommended trying out the new variant of his endorsement. “It’s corned beef with Angus beef! Galing, di ba? The taste is something familiar yet new—I guess that’s how best to explain it.”

Asked whether he is conscious of the food he eats, especially with the need to maintain his buffed body, he replies happily, “Walang bawal sa akin. I can eat anything. Malakas akong kumain, sobra. Kaya malakas akong mag-workout. Ayokong i-deprive ang sarili ko. For me, eating is a reward.”

Sounding more and more like the guy next door even if he is a superstar, Pascual’s down-to-earth ways make him a rarity in the industry like everyone says.

What you see is what you get when it comes to Piolo Pascual so that whenever he can, he tries to show the public how simple makes him happy via his social media pots.

“What you put out there, it’s you, yourself. It’s private and personal but I still want people to identify with me that’s why I choose to share parts of my life like this.”

And with that, the bachelor digs into his plate of homecooked food, but not without offering a spoonful, unpretentiously asking, “Gusto n’yo?”