Pioneer Pointe offers convenience

To provide a life of success, convenience and wellness—this is the driving force behind Pioneer Pointe, a 28-story condominium project of Filinvest Livable Condos. Now ready for occupancy, Pioneer Pointe puts a premium on quality life with its strategic location at the center of Mandaluyong City.

At Pioneer Pointe, the best of city living is within your reach. It is close to burgeoning central business districts that allows a vibrant and functional lifestyle. Major thoroughfares such as EDSA and C5 are in close proximity, including public transportations like the EDSA MRT 3 Line and major bus stops, thus making it easier to go to other neighboring cities such as Makati and Ortigas.

Business and job opportunities abound in the area as Pioneer Pointe is surrounded by top local and international corporations. For growing families, the location offers a range of top-notch educational institutions such as Saint Pedro Poveda College and University of Asia and the Pacific.

Just a stone’s throw away are prime establishments like SM Megamall, Shangri-La Plaza and Capitol Commons that host grocery stores, retail shops, restaurants and theaters. For rest and relaxation in the city, choose from various nearby five-star hotels, signature spas and night hubs.

Pioneer Pointe offers a safe living space that you can look forward to coming home to at the end of the day. Outstanding features that set Pioneer Pointe apart are the complete amenities at your disposal, including a spacious function room, swimming pool, a pocket garden with children’s play area, podium parking, and full CCTV security coverage and fire safety systems. With the superior build quality that Filinvest is known for, you get an exceptional humble abode and total peace of mind.

Pioneer Pointe is all about giving you the best condo living experience. If you’re looking for a good property investment or a place to call home, two-bedroom bi level units are still available at a limited time move-in offer of 2.5-percent down-payment with monthly amortization fee as low as P27,000. This limited offer is until October 31, 2017 only. Visit Pioneer Pointe’s booth from October 13 to 15, 2017 at the Lamudi Housing Fair in SM Megamall for more exclusive offers.