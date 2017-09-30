PIRA Golf Tournament slated on Oct 4

The Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association (PIRA) will hold the 2017 PIRA Golf Tournament on October 4 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Registration begins at 6 a.m. while tee off starts at 7:30 a.m.

The annual tournament aims to strengthen the camaraderie of golf enthusiasts within the insurance industry.

The event is open to the public with a P3,500 entry fee inclusive of caddie fee, golf cart, lunch, give away, and a raffle ticket.

The 2017 PIRA Golf tournament will follow a System 36 mode of play.

To register, contact Greg Barrios at 8114587.