    PIRA Golf Tournament slated on Oct. 4

    The Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association (PIRA) will hold the 2017 PIRA Golf Tournament on October 4 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

    Registration begins at 6 a.m. while tee off starts at 7:30 a.m.

    The annual tournament aims to strengthen the camaraderie of golf enthusiasts within the insurance industry. The event is open to the public with a P3,500 entry fee inclusive of caddie fee, golf cart, lunch, give away, and a raffle stub.

    The 2017 PIRA Golf tournament will follow a System 36 mode of play.

    To register, contact Greg Barrios at 8114587.

