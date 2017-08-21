Pirates eye first round sweep in NCAA

Gunning for a remarkable first round sweep, Lyceum of the Philippines University tangles with Mapua University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Pirates aim to post its first sweep since joining the league in 2011 when they battle the struggling Cardinals at 4 p.m.

Lyceum remains unscathed in eight games after notching a come-from-behind 75-68 win against a gutsy Colegio de San Juan de Letran last Friday.

But head coach Topex Robinson, who is returning from a one-game suspension, said that a sweep is not their focus.

“Honestly, we didn’t discuss about a potential sweep but rather we want to be a better version of ourselves from our Letran game,” said Robinson.

Mapua, which sits at the bottom with a 1-6 win-loss record, looks to snap out of a five-game slump in its eighth outing.

However, main gunner Andoy Estrella, who is averaging a team-high 16.5 points, remains doubtful to play after sustaining injury in their practice two weeks ago.

In their previous game, the Cardinals put up a valiant stand in a 55-66 loss to defending champion San Beda College.

Meanwhile, skidding Arellano University (2-5) and College of St. Benilde (2-6) seek to salvage their Final Four campaign in their 12-noon duel.

University of Perpetual Help and Emilio Aguinaldo College, which share the sixth spot with a similar 3-5 card, will try to break their deadlock at 4 p.m.