Pirates eye historic sweep, first finals slot in NCAA

San Beda College’s Robert Bolick and Lyceum of the Philippines University’s CJ Perez have different takes on their marquee match-up in the highly-anticipated battle between the top two teams in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93.

Ace playmaker Bolick, who clamped down on Rey Nambatac in San Beda’s 73-68 win over rival Colegio de San Juan de Letran, is raring to do the same against Perez.

“Next game, I want to defend Perez. It’s a motivation for me,” said Bolick after limiting Letran’s main man to just eight points on a woeful 3-of-13 shooting clip last Friday.

“Hopefully, our game against them (Lyceum) will be a good fight,” added the 21-year old guard, who also racked up 13 points and six assists in their last outing.

Perez, for his part, wants to veer away from the much-awaited face-off and focus instead on working with his teammates.

“It will not be always about our match-up. We’ll play together as a team. So, it’s not just about me,” said Perez, who notched 24 points on top of eight rebounds and four assists in their wire-to-wire 100-63 victory over Jose Rizal University (JRU).

The leading squad Lyceum and the second-running San Beda figure in a titanic clash at 2 p.m. today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Pirates are just one win away from an unprecedented 18-game elimination round sweep and an outright seat in the finals after their blowout win against JRU.

Lyceum head coach Topex Robinson, however, wants his wards to fix their sights on the bigger picture.

“We look forward to our game against San Beda. But it’s not really the end goal of our journey. It’s just the beginning of more games to come,” said Robinson.

“There’s no team that wins a championship in the preliminary round. Even if we sweep this, we know that it would not just be given to us. We really have to go for it,” he added

The Red Lions, on the other hand, are eager to avenge their 91-96 defeat to the Pirates early in the first round while also seeking to improve their 16-1 win-loss slate for a chance to steal the top spot.

San Beda’s veteran tactician Boyet Fernandez hopes their consistent bench production continues in their bid to land on the pole position heading into the semifinals.

“It’s good for the team that everybody’s stepping up. In the end of the eliminations, we’re looking to be on the top spot. So, it’s really good that we have other guys stepping up,” said Fernandez, who got significant contribution from second-stringer Calvin Oftana in their previous win.

The defending champions have to win over Lyceum with a margin of more than five points in order to snatch away the No. 1 spot.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian College-Recoletos aims to force a three-way deadlock on No. 4 and secure at least a playoff for the last Final Four slot when it tangles with ousted University of Perpetual Help System DALTA at 4 p.m.

The Golden Stags (8-9) eye to join Arellano University and Letran, which both hold identical 9-9 cards, while the Altas (4-13) look to just finish their season on a winning note.

San Sebastian will get a bye to the playoff and await the winner of Chiefs and the Knights on Friday.