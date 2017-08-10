Pirates sail past Generals despite coach’s ejection

Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) pulled through 97-93, despite the ejection of its head coach Topex Robinson early in their game against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) to remain unbeaten in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 senior basketball tournament at the EAC gym in Ermita, Manila.

The Pirates relied on Jaycee Marcelino, who delivered a career-high 20 points on top of his five rebounds and four steals, the last came against Francis Munsayac to seal LPU’s seventh straight win in as many games.

“It was hard for us after our coach was ejected that’s why we helped each other to win this game,” said Marcelino.

Rustan Bugarin pushed the Generals within two, 93-95, with still 52 ticks left in the game, as EAC got another chance to tie or seize the lead with the Pirates faltering in the next play.

But Munsayac turned the ball over, resulting in the breakaway lay-up of Marcelino to peg the final score.

“Coach Ariel Sison (EAC coach) made us better and we need more games like this. Our players fought so hard despite the ejection of our coach,” said LPU assistant coach Jeffery Perlas.

Robinson was ejected with 6:21 left in the second frame after committing two successive technical fouls for his continuous complaining.

CJ Perez scored 20 points and five assists, while Mike Nzeusseu tallied 17 points and 19 rebounds also for the Pirates.

Munsayac led the Generals with 26 points. EAC’s win-loss record dropped to 3-3, and it absorbed another blow after Cameroonian Hamadou Laminou was declared out of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his right leg.

In the junior’s class, Lyceum blasted EAC, 111-77, for its back-to-back wins behind John Barba’s 24 points. The Junior Pirates’ win-loss record improved to 4-3 while the Brigadiers suffered their sixth straight loss in as many games.