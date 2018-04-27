Pirates shoot down Bombers in FilOil Preseason Cup

Lyceum of the Philippines University started its 2018 FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup campaign with a bang as it routed Jose Rizal University (JRU), 90-69, on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Without their top guns, the Pirates banked on their newbies and reserves to score their breakthrough win.

“I was pretty surprised with our players’ performance today. Just before the game, I told them that this is their time to shine and they responded,” said assistant coach Jeff Perlas.

New recruits Casper Pericas and Yancy Remulla led the Pirates’ explosive attack with 16 and 15 points, respectively, while veteran wingman Spencer Pretta tallied 11 markers and Jerwyn Guinto added 10 points.

Mainstays CJ Perez, Mike Nzeusseu, Jesper Ayaay and the Marcelino twins were on a break following the Lyceum-backed Zark’s Burger’s game on Thursday in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup finals.

“We were trying to manage the time of our players because they’ve been playing in the D-League, wherein the game is tough and is more physical,” said Perlas.

Perlas nonetheless received contributions from all the 10 players he deployed.

The previous preseason’s bronze finisher shot a superb 58 percent from the field against the 36 percent of JRU—the team Lyceum beat in last year’s battle for third place.

Firing on all cylinders, Lyceum turned a 23-16 first quarter lead into a massive 68-51 spread late in the third period.

Pericas drained a triple to extend the Pirates’ advantage to 77-57 early in the final frame and they never looked behind.

Jarvy Ramos led the Heavy Bombers with 12 points while Jed Mendoza and Stefan Steinl had nine markers apiece.

The scores:

LYCEUM (90)– Pericas 16, Remulla, 15, Pretta 11, Guinto 10, Mahinay 8, Liwag 8, Ibanes 7, Garing 6, Salo 6, Barbero 3.

JRU (69)– Ramos 12, Mendoza 9, Steinl 9, Estrella 7, Dela Virgen 7, Silvarez 6, Dulalia 6, De Guzman 5, Bordon 3, Butcon 3, Dela Rosa 2, Serafica 0, Ocay 0, Yu 0.

Quarterscores: 23-16; 53-38; 68-53; 90-69