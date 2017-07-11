Pirates shoot down Heavy Bombers in NCAA

Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) pulverized Jose Rizal University (JRU), 96-75, to seize its first win in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Pirates started strong and dominated the game all the way to the end as they set their Final Four campaign in motion.

Head coach Topex Robinson was elated with the blowout win though he emphasized the turnovers committed by his team.

“I guess the concern for us is that we had 21 turnovers,” said Robinson. “We will take this win. We will learn from this,” he added.

Lyceum made up for its mistakes as it bested JRU in rebounding, 53-32, with 21 of those coming off the offensive glass.

Transferee CJ Perez pumped in a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds while Jesper Ayaay tallied the same feat with 11 markers and 10 boards for Lyceum.

Jed Mendoza led the Heavy Bombers with 18 points and six assists while Ervin Grospe added 15 markers and Teytey Teodoro had 13 off the bench.

The preseason semifinalists went neck-and-neck early in the game but the Pirates posted a 7-3 exchange to snag a nine-point lead, 27-18, at the end of the first period.

Up by six going into the final half, Lyceum built a comfortable 15-point advantage, 63-48, on Wilson Baltazar and Niño Ibañez’s combined effort.

Perez poured 11 points in a telling 24-8 run in the payoff period which gave the Pirates their largest lead at 92-62, practically securing the victory.

In the last seniors game, Mapua University (MU) upset Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL), 78-75, on Andrew Estrella’s game-winning triple.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) forfeited its game against College of St. Benilde due to violation of a rule concerning uniform. The Altas earlier pulled off a 69-65 win over the Blazers, who earlier put the game under protest as Perpetual used the wrong set of uniform.

The Management Committee upheld the protest and awarded the victory to St. Benilde, giving rookie coach TY Tang a win his debut game in the NCAA.



Score box:

First game

UPHSD (69)- Dagangon 14, Ylagan 12, Yuhico 12, Eze 11, Sadiwa 10, Pido 6, Coronel 4, Lucente 0, Clement 0, Mangalino 0.

CSB (65)- Belgica 16, Johnson 10, Castor 9, Domingo 9, Young 6, Dixon 5, Sta. Maria 4, Naboa 3, Leutcheu 2, San Juan 1, Bunyi 0.

Second game

LPU (96)- Perez 22, Nzeusseu 13, Ayaay 11, Marcelino JV 9, Ibañez 9, Tansingco 8, Baltazar 7, Caduyac 5, Marcelino JC 4, Santos 3, Pretta 3, Serrano 2, Cinco 0, Liwag 0.

JRU (75)- Mendoza 18, Grospe 15, Teodoro 13, Poutouochi 13, De la Virgen 4, Abdul Razak 3, Castor 3, Bordon 2, Mate 2, Sawat 2, Lasquety 0, David 0.

Third game

MU (78)- Estrella 18, Raflores 12, Gabo 12, Bunag 10, Victoria 8, Aguirre 6, Pelayo 5, Nieles 4, Orquina 3.

CSJL (75)- Balanza 15, Nambatac 13, Quinto 12, Ambohot 11, Calvo 11, Taladua 6, Vacaro 4, Bernabe 3, Balagasay 0, Gedaria 0, Pascual 0, Mandreza 0.