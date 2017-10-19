Pirates sink Red Lions, seal historic sweep

Lyceum of the Philippines University survived reigning champion San Beda Col-lege, 107-105, in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday completing an 18-game elimination round sweep to reach the finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 senior basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Cameroonian Mike Nzeusseu sank two tension-packed free throws to give the Pirates a 106-105 lead with 19. 9 seconds left.

Red Lions guard Robert Bolick muffed the potential-game winning drive in the next play, as CJ Perez cemented Lyceum’s historic elimination round sweep with a split to peg the final score and carry the Pirates straight to the best-of-three finals.

“Credit to those players that played today. They really don’t want to give up and credit to those coaches who helped the team. It is a testament that we’re really working as a solid group,” said Lyceum coach Topex Robinson, who steered the Pirates to their biggest achievement since joining the league in 2010.

“The players deserved the credit and not mine. We will inspire others with this win. It is still a long way to go for us. More things to work on and we have to stay humble,” he added.

Nzeusseu had a solid showing with 27 points and 21 rebounds while Perez added 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

“Coming into this game, I want to be happy and inspire others. I’m just happy. Although I’ve been missing a lot of free throws in the elimination, I’m happy that I made a lot today,” said Nzeusseu.

Perez could have owned the game-winning basket after converting on a difficult layup to give Lyceum a 97-96 lead with 4.2 ticks left in the first overtime but referee Edmar Avis issued a controversial foul call on Lyceum’s Jaycee Marcelino that sent Bolick to the free throw line.

But the San Beda guard missed the first and made the second resulting in a second OT.

The Pirates showed poise in the second extra inning. Behind Nzeusseu and Perez, they managed to survive another San Beda attack to become the first team since the Red Lions who swept all the games in the elimination phase seven years ago.

They now await the survivor of the stepladder semis that has at least two more teams in contention for the last finals slot.

Donald Tankoua led San Beda with career-high 34 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out in the first overtime. Bolick finished with 16 points while Jayvee Mocon had 14 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists also for the Red Lions, who are ranked No. 2 in the semis for the first time in a long while.

Scores

Lyceum 107 – Nzeusseu 27, Perez 20, Marcelino JC 9, Caduyac 9, Pretta 8, Santos 8, Ayaay 7, Baltazar 6, Serrano 6, Marcelino JV 4, Ibanez 1

San Beda 105 – Tankoua 34, Bolick 16, Mocon 14, Doliguez 13, Abuda 8, Presbitero 6, Soberano 5, Noah 4, Oftana 3, Cabanag 2, Potts 0, Bahio 0, Adamos 0

Quarterscores: 25-22, 56-46, 70-69, 85-85, 97-97 (1OT), 107-105 (2OT)