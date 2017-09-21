Pirates snatch very first F4 berth

Lyceum of the Philippines University secured its first ever Final Four slot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on Thursday at The Arena in San Juan City. LPU joined the country’s oldest collegiate basketball league in 2011 as a probationary member.

The Pirates banked on a strong fourth quarter rally to outlast University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 94-83, remaining undefeated in 13 games.

“It is really something that we’re not accustomed to but part of the journey is making it here. Whatever we’re doing right now is going to take us somewhere. We are humbled and blessed to be in this situation and having players like them makes my job easier,” Lyceum coach Topex Robinson said of his wards.

CJ Perez led Lyceum with 21 points, nine assists and five rebounds while Mike Nzeusseu contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds, including 10 in the offensive end.

Jayvee Marcelino finished with 15 points, Spencer Pretta had 12 points and Jaycee Marcelino 11 points also for the Pirates.

Leading Most Valuable Player contender Prince Eze led Perpetual with 26 points, 20 rebounds and seven blocks but his effort was not enough to save the Altas.

Perpetual’s win-loss record dropped to 4-8.

In the second game, San Sebastian College blasted College of Saint Benilde, 73-61, to improve to 6-6, keeping its Final Final Four chances alive.

Enzo Navarro led San Sebastián with 16 points. Michael Calisaan added 11 points and 11 rebounds while Ryan Costelo had 10 points. The win is a refreshing wind for the Stags, who suffered a frustrating 65-76 loss to defending champion San Beda College last week.

The Blazers’ win-loss record fell to 3-10.

Scores:

The Scores:

LYCEUM 94 – Perez 21, Jv. Marcelino 15, Nzeusseu 15, Pretta 12, Jc. Marcelino 11, Ayaay 8, Caduyac 4, Cinco 3, Tansingco 3, Santos 2, Baltazar 0, Ibañez 0, Liwag 0.

PERPETUAL 83 – Eze 26, Dagangon 17, Sadiwa 13, Singontiko 9, Pido 8, Coronel 5, Ylagan 4, Cabiltes 1, Casas 0, Hao 0, Lucente 0, Mangalino 0, Tamayo 0, Yuhico 0.

Quarters: 16-19, 43-40, 67-63, 94-83.

The Scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 73 – Navarro 16, Calisaan 11, Costelo 10, Bulanadi 8, Valdez 8, Baetiong 7, David 5, Ilagan 3, Calma 2, Mercado 2, Gayosa 1, Baytan 0, Capobres 0, Quipse 0.

ST. BENILDE 61 – Leutcheu 15, Naboa 15, Castor 7, Belgica 5, Domingo 5, San Juan 4, Young 4, Johnson 3, Mercado 2, Dixon 1, Pili 0, Sta. Maria 0.

Quarters: 13-10, 30-20, 51-42, 73-61.