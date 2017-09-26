Pirates turn back Generals, still spotless in NCAA

Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) turned back a hard-fighting Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 86-74, to keep its spotless slate in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The leading Pirates sailed to their 14th win in as many games while the Generals suffered their second straight defeat as they skidded to a 6-8 win-loss card on the sixth spot.

Earlier, San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) banked on its red-hot shooting from the outside as it thrashed Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL), 95-64, to enter the magic four anew.

The Golden Stags scattered away a season-high 16 triples all game long to snag their seventh win against six losses, good for a share of third with idle Jose Rizal University.

“We die, we win with three points. Good thing right now we’re making most of our shots,” said San Sebastian head coach Egay Macaraya.

“They (players) are improving a lot. Let’s give credit to them for their hardwork in the practice,” he added.

Jason David fired 17 points while Allyn Bulanadi chalked 16 markers as both wingers sank three triples apiece for San Sebastian, which avenged its 75-79 overtime loss to Letran in the first round.

David and Bulanadi spearheaded eight other Stags who drained at least one three-pointer in the blowout win.

Bong Quinto finished with a team-best 14 points and Jerrick Balanza scored 13 markers as the Knights dropped to the fifth spot with an even 7-7 win-loss record.

Ace guard Rey Nambatac was held to a season-low six points with six of Letran’s dismal 21 turnovers.

San Sebastian waxed hot at the onset, knocking down four treys en route to a massive 25-8 advantage late in the opening period.

Quinto and Balanza joined forces for 22 points of the Knights’ 27 markers in the second quarter but the Stags kept burying their shots from beyond the arc to remain in control at the half, 45-38.

With renewed vigor following the halftime, the Recto-based squad raced to a telling 24-4 run highlighted by four triples to post a comfortable 69-42 cushion in the third frame.

The Stags continued to dominate in the payoff period and even notched their largest lead at 87-54 with 2:33 remaining.