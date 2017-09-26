Pirates turn back Generals, still spotless in NCAA

Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) turned back a hard-fighting Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 86-74, to keep its spotless slate in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The leading Pirates sailed to their 14th win in as many games while the Generals suffered their second straight defeat as they skidded to a 6-8 win-loss card on the sixth spot. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

The scores:

LPU (86)- Ayaay 15, Perez 13, Marcelino JC 11, Caduyac 9, Marcelino JV 7, Tansingco 7, Pretta 6, Nzeusseu 5, Cinco 5, Baltazar 2, Ibañez 2, Santos 2, Liwag 2, Marata 0.

EAC (74)- Garcia 17, Onwubere 15, Munsayac 9, Tampoc 8, Bugarin 6, Guzman 5, Diego 4, Mendoza I. 3, Corilla 3, Neri 2, Mendoza J. 2, Pascua 0.

Quarterscores : 29-19; 54-39; 74-59; 86-74