Piston OK with student fare cut, seeks subsidy

Transport group Piston on Tuesday said it would give students a 20-percent fare discount as ordered by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) but sought compensation from the government once the cut is implemented.

Advertisements

“Medyo mabigat sa bulsa ang discount kasi drayber ang mag-a-absorb nun. Pero di namin siya gagawing malaking issue. Ang problema dito ay walang responsibilidad ang gobyerno [The discount is a little hard on the pocket because drivers would be the ones to absorb it. But we would not make a big issue out of it. The problem here is that the government bears no responsibility],” George San Mateo, president of Pinagkaisahang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston), said in a news briefing.

He added, “Dapat may way yung drayber para ma-reimburse sa gobyerno ‘yung discount na binibigay nila [Drivers should have a way to get reimbursement from the government].”

San Mateo pointed out that the drivers are already shouldering the fare discount for senior citizens “24/7.”

The LTFRB on Monday announced that the new fare discount will be given starting October 28.

“Students can avail of the twenty percent discount from Monday to Sunday, including summer breaks, legal and special legal holidays,” LTFRB’s Memorandum Circular (MC) 2017-024 stated.

San Mateo also sought amendments to the government’s modernization program on public utility vehicles which primarily include phaseout of public utility jeepneys 15 years or older.

He said the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) should not force operators to purchase a minimum of 10 units that cost P1.6 million each.

San Mateo added that they only oppose the modernization program because it “lacks a concrete framework.”

“We are not against modernization. Sino ba naman ang ayaw magmaneho ng bagong sasakyan? Ang mali dito, ‘yung framework [Who does not want to drive a new vehicle? What’s wrong with the modernization program is the framework],” he said.

Under the memorandum circular, a driver who earns only about P800 a day would have to shell out 27,000 a month to be able to purchase a new unit.

San Mateo said he and Piston members were shocked when President Rodrigo Duterte called them out in his speech after their two-day nationwide transport strike last week.

“Noong strike namin noong February 27, nangako pa siya na makikipag-dialogue sa strikers. Kaya laking gulat namin nung pinagmumura kami on national television [When we went on strike on February 27, he even promise to hold a dialogue with us. We were surprised when he cursed us on national television last week],” he added.

The President lost the support of the drivers’ sector with his outbursts, Mateo said.

Piston said it still awaits a chance for a “better” dialogue with Duterte.

It is scheduled to meet with LTFRB officials this week.

A congressional hearing on October 19 revealed that the vehicle modernization program is “not ready” for implementation, according to France Castro, head of Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list.

Castro said transportation agencies “lack concrete studies” on the impact of the program on its drivers.

Another congressional hearing will take place in November.