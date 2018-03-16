Piston to strike vs PUJ phaseout

Transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytors Nationwide (Piston) has announced that it will stage another strike on Monday to protest the government’s plan to phase out public utility jeepneys (PUJs).

“We are warning commuters who might be affected by another strike that we will [hold]on Monday starting at 6:00 a.m. up to 4:00 p.m.,” Piston chief George San Mateo said in an interview on Tuesday.

According to San Mateo, Piston and the No to Jeepney Phaseout Coalition expect to get a 90-percent participation rate or about 59,000 out of 65,000 jeepney drivers in Metro Manila alone.

He said Alabang (Muntinlupa City), Novaliches (Quezon City), Monumento (Caloocan City), Manila and Cubao (also in Quezon City) will serve as rally centers on Monday.

Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Batangas will most likely hold a nationally coordinated protest action too, San Mateo added.

“The Department of Transportatn (DoTr) admitted that it could only provide 170,000 units for the 180,000 old jeepneys that they plan to phase out. We will not be able to fully upgrade. Even the rehabilitation period that we proposed will only be valid until 2020,” he said.

Under the government’s modernization program for public utility vehicles, a new jeepney will cost P1.6 million to P1.8 million.

Operators and drivers, however, have been saying that only 200 drivers will be able to avail of the P80,000 subsidy offered to them for purchase of a jeepney.

“Even the lawmakers said in past hearings [in Congress]that this [modernization]program is raw,” San Mateo said.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Finance (DoF) earlier said P2.2 billion will be provided for 28,000 jeepney drivers in 2018.

This amount will be on top of another P1 billion loan program offered by the Land Bank of the Philippines.

The DBM and the DoF are yet to come up with guidelines on the subsidy and other forms of financial assistance to beneficiaries.