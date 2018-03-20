Piston vows to hold bigger strike

CLAIMING that the transport strike held on Monday was a success, the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) vowed to hold a bigger strike if the government will continue to phase out old passenger jeepneys.

“Dahil sa strike ngayon, kami ay nabigyan ng confidence na isagawa ang mas malaking welga sa summer na mas mahaba at mas malawak ang scope. Gagawin natin ito hangga’t di nakikinig si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte (Because of today’s strike, we gained the confidence to stage a bigger and longer strike this summer. We will continue to hold strikes until President Rodrigo Duterte listens to us),” Piston chief George San Mateo told reporters.

San Mateo claimed that his group paralyzed 90 percent of the transport system in Metro Manila. The transport strike prompted some schools to cancel classes.

Areas affected by the transport strike were Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City, Monumento area in Caloocan City, and Alabang in Muntinlupa City. Transport groups in Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Batangas also simultaneously held strikes, San Mateo said.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) however said the strike had “minimal effect.” She said the government deployed buses and vehicles to ferry affected passengers.

Leon Pactol, a board member of Piston and a jeepney driver for 18 years, said he and his family may go back to the province.

“Sa totoo lang, P200 lang naiuuwi ko sa isang araw. ‘Yung misis ko konduktor ko pa ‘yan. Tatlo ang anak namin.

Kapag pamumultahin kami sa ‘Tanggal Bulok Tanggal Usok’ (program), aabot ‘yan ng P20,000. Saan ko kukunin ‘yon? (I take home only P200 every day. Mi wife acts as my conductor. We have three children. If they penalize us, we will have to pay P20,000. Where will I get that much money?” he said.

Under the modernization program spearheaded by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), old and dilapidated jeepneys will be phased out and will be replaced with “energy-saving and commuter-friendly units” that cost P1.6 million to P1.8 million each.

Data from the LTFRB showed that there are more than 200,000 jeepney units nationwide.

The DOTr said the modernization program will continue. It added that a P2.2-billion subsidy would be provided to around 28,000 affected drivers.

“There is no stopping the PUV modernization program. This is long overdue. Several attempts were made in the past to modernize PUVs, but did not flourish due to similar transport strikes, protests and harassment. The result? An outdated public transport system,” the department said in a statement.

Malacañang on Monday said it may suspend classes if transport groups will stage another big strike.

“If and when Piston pushes through with its threat to continue its nationwide strike, despite its unsuccessful staging today, we will call for a class suspension in Metro Manila,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque said it was up to the other local government units (LGUs) affected by the strike to suspend classes in their respective areas.

The Palace official said the government is “committed to modernize our public utility vehicles.”

“We see this as one of the long-term solutions to decongest our streets with dilapidated and smoke-belching jeepneys,” Roque said.

WITH CATHERINE S. VALENTE