PKA Tour winds up in Quezon

The ICTSI Philippine Kitaboarding Tour Season 4 winds up its four-leg circuit in Quezon Province starting today with top-notch action from some of the world’s top riders clashing for top honors in various divisions.

International pro rider Jaka Komocav of Slovenia, Swede ace Atte Kappel, Hang Time world champion Bibiana Magaji, also of Slovakia, and North Kiteboarding team rider Julia Castor banner the 60 competitors raring to flaunt their tricks and stunning routines in the three-day championship organized by the Philippine Kiteboarding Association and sponsored by ICTSI.

Heading the local challenge are ace riders Christian Tio of Red Bull and Doque delos Santos, both winners of the first three legs, Remel Rentillo, Jacob Manuel and Lynley Teng, who shared the spotlight in the penultimate leg in Boracay last month.

Titles to be disputed in the event, held at the country’s new kiteboarding destination in Cagbalete, are the Novice, Men’s, Women’s, Masters and Juniors.

Meanwhile, the final leg, sponsored by Cabrinha, Greenyard, Air Juan, Aboitiz Foundation, Hiyas Press Inc., Kitecenter at Cagbalete Island, Villa Cleofas, Caliraya Kiteboarding Club, Jovens Blue Sea Beach Resort, Sun Zapper, SUP Tours Philippines, Double Dragon Apparel, Solar Sports, My Life On Board and Strong Media Advertising Solutions, will be telecast on Solar Sports via www.mylifeonboard.net for the highlights. It can also be viewed live on Facebook live streaming (www.facebook.com/pkatours/).

Other backers of the event are Rep. Danilo Suarez (Third District Quezon Province), Bayan ng Mauban Mayor Fernando Llamas, Administrators Office Anaconda Sunga, Tourism Office’s Anabelle Calleja, DOT Region IVA Dir Rebecca Labit, Coast Guard PO3 Carlos Salcedo, PNP PSI Marian Rose Costas OIC, Municipal Health Centre Dr. Ronald Mararac.

The PKA Tour kicked off late last year in Cuyo, Palawan with Bantayan Island in Cebu hosting the second leg before action shifted to Boracay recently.