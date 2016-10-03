PKF holds karatedo meets in MM, Benguet, Zambo

The Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) held three simultaneous karatedo championships in different parts of the country—Metro Manila, Benguet, and Zamboanga—recently as part of its preparation for future international campaigns.

“We are happy in the federation that our program is being carried out in the provinces to really help us promote the sports,” PKF Secretary General Raymund Lee Reyes told The Manila Times on Monday.

Host La Salle Greenhills finished with 10 gold medals to rule the 2016 Private Schools Athletic Development Association (PRADA) Championships held in Mandaluyong City.

Lourdes School Montesorri finished second with four gold medals followed by Xavier School and Pasig Catholic College with two gold medals each.

The schools that joined the PRADA competition were La Salle Greenhills, Don Bosco Makati, Don Bosco Mandaluyong, Lourdes School, Ateneo de Manila University, Brent International School, International School of Manila, Notre Dame of Greater Manila, Pasig Catholic School College, Marist School, Xavier School and San Beda College.

Meanwhile, coinciding with the celebration of Hermosa Festival in Zamboanga City, the municipal government of Zamboanga held the Invitational Karatedo Tournament 2016.

“The 2016 Zamboang Hermosa Festival Invitational Karatedo Tournament 2016 aims to promote regional tourism, peace, unity and industry through karatedo as an Olympic member sport,” said event organizer Felix Balan.

The last competition during the weekend was the Baguio Day National Karatedo Championships.

Over 200 karate practitioners joined the event as part of the 2016 Baguio Day celebration.

“Most of the local government units are in full support of our programs. This really shows that they are now picking up this sport in preparation for much bigger competitions ahead of us. We will continue to harness our players’ skills and all the future team players to become successful Olympian someday,” “ said Reyes.