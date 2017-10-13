PKF Jr team to compete in World Championship

The Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) will be sending a 14-man team to the prestigious 2017 World Karate Championship for cadet, junior and under-21 players scheduled on October 25 to 29 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.
Leading the squad are John Angelo Duenas (junior male kumite -61 kg.), Kevin Vincent Paolo Calosa Peraz (junior male kumite -68 kg.) and Aivan Meddanielle Lopez Anyayahan (junior make kumite -55 kg.).
Seeing action in the junior female kumite are Micah Monique Añonuevo (-59 kg.), Eliza Ramirez Garcia (-53 kg.), Hannah Mae Santiago Tominez (-47 kg.) and Angela Lourdes Hernandez (+59 kg.).
The other members of the team are Leigh Justine Deomampo (cadet male kumite -63 kg.), Lhynon Rhom Catibog (cadet male kumite -70 kg.), Rafael Bermudez (cadet male kumite +70 kg.), Romelie Ebrado (cadet female kumite -47 kg.), Megan Ronchiel Brosas (cadet female kumite -54 kg.), Alexandra Michaela Añonouevo (cadet female kumite +54 kg.) and Sarah Pangilinan (cadet female kata).
Giuseppe Romano will serve as delegation head and team coach in the five-day meet, which is expected to draw more than 500 karatekas from Japan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Brazil, United States and host Spain.
EMIL C. NOGUERA
Please follow our commenting guidelines.