PKF Jr team to compete in World Championship

The Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) will be sending a 14-man team to the prestigious 2017 World Karate Championship for cadet, junior and under-21 players scheduled on October 25 to 29 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.

Leading the squad are John Angelo Duenas (junior male kumite -61 kg.), Kevin Vincent Paolo Calosa Peraz (junior male kumite -68 kg.) and Aivan Meddanielle Lopez Anyayahan (junior make kumite -55 kg.).

Seeing action in the junior female kumite are Micah Monique Añonuevo (-59 kg.), Eliza Ramirez Garcia (-53 kg.), Hannah Mae Santiago Tominez (-47 kg.) and Angela Lourdes Hernandez (+59 kg.).

The other members of the team are Leigh Justine Deomampo (cadet male kumite -63 kg.), Lhynon Rhom Catibog (cadet male kumite -70 kg.), Rafael Bermudez (cadet male kumite +70 kg.), Romelie Ebrado (cadet female kumite -47 kg.), Megan Ronchiel Brosas (cadet female kumite -54 kg.), Alexandra Michaela Añonouevo (cadet female kumite +54 kg.) and Sarah Pangilinan (cadet female kata).

Giuseppe Romano will serve as delegation head and team coach in the five-day meet, which is expected to draw more than 500 karatekas from Japan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Brazil, United States and host Spain.

EMIL C. NOGUERA