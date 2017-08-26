PKF karatekas return home without gold

Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) secretary-general Raymund Lee-Reyes lauded the PKF contingent’s performance in the 29th Southeast Asian Games despite going home without a gold medal.

The 13-man Philippine Typhoons bagged three silver and five bronze medals in the kumite and kata events.

“The team has improved a lot in terms of skills and we are still happy because the finals matches were too close. It only proves that we have already level-up our game,” said Reyes.

Those who won silver in kumite were Ram Macaalay, John Paul Bejar and Rexor Romaquin Tacay.

James De Los Santos, Mae Eso Soriano, Junna Tsukii, Kimverly Madrona, and Erica Celine Samonte won silver in kata.

Carmelo Estor Patricio Jr., Xyruz Cruz Afif, Miyuki Romaquin Tacay Micheal Badil and Engene Stoner Barro Dagohoy failed to win any medal in their respective events.

In the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar, the national karatekas bagged one gold, a silver and a bronze.

Reyes added that more exposure abroad is needed to help the team grow and be at-par with their rivals in the region.

The PKF is now preparing for the 2018 Asian Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying tournaments.