PKF’s Manansala slams POC move

Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) President Jose Manansala slammed the arbitration committee of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) headed by Robert Aventajado for hiring a “karate outsider” to oversee the selection of the members of the national karate team for this year’s Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Aventajado, also the president of the Philippine Taekwondo Association, appointed former taekwondo national coach Rocky Samson for the task. Meanwhile, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Ramon Fernandez said the PSC has appointed Ricky Lim as representative in the process.

“The announced procedure made by the POC is a slap on our face. They should realized that karate is karate and taekwondo should not meddle with our affairs,” Manansala said in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at Tapa King in Cubao.

“We have so many competitive karate athletes that can supervise the selection process but they didn’t inform us about their plan,” Manansala added.

Manansala said that among those who are competent for the task are national karate players Gretchen Malalad, Marna Pabillore, Junel Perana and Nelson Pacalso.

Aventajado explained that the ongoing dispute in the PKF is the reason why he appointed an outsider to do the job.

“We appointed someone who is neutral to prevent any form of bias,” he said.