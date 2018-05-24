PLA to get missile-borne anti-jamming antenna

China’s missile-borne anti-interference antenna for its state-owned BeiDou Navigation Satellite System will be delivered to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) within the year, according to a defense technology firm spokesperson. Jin Zhongshu, deputy general manager of the Beijing Li Gong Navigation Technology Co, made the announcement in an interview with the Global Times on Thursday on the sidelines of the China Satellite Navigation Exhibition at the 9th China Satellite Navigation Conference (CSNC) in Harbin of Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. “The domestically-built missile-borne anti-interference antenna is based on array signal processing technology, and will greatly help the PLA units counter the enemy’s jamming efforts against the BeiDou system in battle,” Jin said. The antenna will allow PLA units to accurately navigate within 100 meters of the enemy’s jamming device operating at one watt, whereas without the antenna, a range beyond 10 kilometers surrounding the jamming source could be severely affected, Jin explained. The Beijing-based firm is primarily engaged in the research and development of national defense-oriented BeiDou navigation-support products, and has been providing airborne anti-jamming antennas for the PLA, including for the carrier-based J-15 as well as for H-6 bomber jets.

GLOBAL TIMES