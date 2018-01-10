Plane carrying Bangko Sentral employees makes emergency landing at Bicol airport

DARAGA, Albay: A private plane from Manila carrying six personnel from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) made an emergency landing at the Bicol International Airport (BIA) on Wednesday, police said.

Chief Insp. Arthur Gomez, spokesman for the Albay Philippine National Police (PNP), said the incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. when a strong wind forced the Gulfstream G200 to land at the unfinished airport in Barangay Alobo, Daraga town as the pilot, Capt. Jun Pangilinan, lost control of the aircraft.

Gomez did not give other details, including the names of the passengers, following a request for confidentiality.

Marlyn Paje, director of BSP Legazpi, said the contingent from Manila was sending documents to its office here.

Paje said the plane was rented by the central office from the Asian Aerospace Corporation.

Erick Apolonio, spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), said in a phone interview that the plane was scheduled to land at the Legazpi City Domestic Airport when a sudden wind drop hit the aircraft, forcing Pangilinan to land the plane at the 2.5- kilometer airport runway, which is undergoing construction.

Apolonio said the CAAP would investigate the incident. He said that all six passengers were safe.

The Gulfstream G200 is the first plane to make an emergency landing at the BIA whose construction has been delayed for more than a decade allegedly because of the snail-paced release of funds under previous administrations.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the P4.8 billion BIA at its groundbreaking ceremony in 2016 and vowed to finish the construction within three years “without corruption”. ROY NARRA