Plane from Batanes makes emergency landing at NAIA

A commercial aircraft made an emergency landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after one of its nose wheel landing gears was detached shortly after it took off from Basco airport in Batanes on Wednesday. No one was hurt when Magnum Skyjet Flight MSJ817 carrying 44 passengers and four crew landed safely at NAIA’s runway 13/31. Manila International Airport Authority authorities said Basco Flight Safety Standard (FSS) informed MSJ817 pilot identified as Captain E. Tamayo and co-pilot First Officer J. Jatico that they recovered the nose wheel landing gear at Basco airport’s runway when the plane left there at 8:16 am. An aviation source said the pilot decided to proceed to NAIA because the country’s premier airport has complete and modern equipment for emergency situations. The plane, a BAE 146, was immediately towed by airport’s emergency services after landing and brought to Terminal 4 for inspection of the damage.