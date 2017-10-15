Plane overshoots Iloilo runway; flights cancelled

At least 41 scheduled flights of Cebu Pacific Air and Philippine Airlines (PAL) to Iloilo were cancelled after a Cebu Pacific plane overshot the end of the runway of the Iloilo International Airport late Friday evening.

None of the 182 passengers and 6 crew on board Cebu Pacific flight 5J641 from Manila were hurt as they were immediately evacuated to safety and ferried out to the terminal, the carrier said.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Cebu Pacific’s Airbus A320’s nose gear landed on a soft spot at the end of the runway at 11:10 p.m. as it veered off upon landing.

Iloilo also experienced heavy rains and strong winds on that night prior the plane’s arrival.

The CAAP issued a notice to airmen regarding the closure of the Iloilo airport until 6 p.m. on Saturday as it is “doing its best to extract the aircraft so that flights will be normalized soon.”

Cebu Pacific management has yet to assess the damage on its plane and did not give additional details regarding the incident.

In an advisory, Cebu Pacific said it was working with authorities to re-open the runway as soon as possible but as a consequence of the expected duration of the closure, 33 of its scheduled flights for October 14 and 15, respectively, were cancelled.

For October 14:

5J467 (Manila-Iloilo)

5J468 (Iloilo-Manila)

5J449/5J450 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

5J451/5J452 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

5J453/5J454 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

5J721/5J720 (Iloilo-Davao-Iloilo)

5J255/5J256 (Iloilo-Singapore-Iloilo)

Cebgo DG6408/DG6409 (Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu)

5J447/5J448 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

5J467 (Manila-Iloilo)

5J457/5J458 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

5J247/5J248 (Iloilo-General Santos-Iloilo)

5J165 (Iloilo-Cebu)

For October 15:

5J451/5J452 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

5J453/5J454 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

5J457/5J458 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

5J468 (Iloilo-Manila)

5J348/5J347 (Davao-Iloilo-Davao)

Cebgo DG6408/DG6409 (Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu)

Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, is mobilizing additional flights from Manila and Davao to Roxas City to be able to accommodate passengers from the cancelled flights to and from Iloilo on Saturday. Land transfer between Roxas and Iloilo will be made available to all passengers.

The additional flights are:

DG6360 (Roxas-Manila)

5J357 (Manila-Roxas)

5J358 (Roxas-Manila)

5J720 (Davao-Roxas)

5J721 (Roxas-Davao)

Philippine Airlines’ cancelled flights are:

PR2139/PR2140 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

PR2141/PR2142 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

PR2143/PR2144 (Manila-Iloilo-Manila)

PR2380/PR2381 (Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu)

Both airlines sought the understanding of their passengers in light of the incident, which they described as “force majeure.”

BENJIE L. VERGARA