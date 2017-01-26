Planted explosive device fails to disrupt Mamasapano rites

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Suspected members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) on Wednesday tried to disrupt the second anniversary commemoration of the Mamasapano massacre by setting up an improvised explosive device (IED) along the route leading to Barangay Tukanalipao.

Forty-four members of the elite police commando group Special Action Force (SAF) were killed on January 25, 2015 in a military operation against Indonesian bomb expert Sulkifhi bin Hir, or Marwan in the same site.

Colonel Cirilito Sobejana, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, confirmed that nobody was hurt in the roadside explosion at Nabundas, Datu Saydona Mustapha town where relatives of the slain SAF 44 and military and government officials held a simple ceremony.

The military pointed to the BIFF members as the prime suspects in planting the IEDs along the highway.