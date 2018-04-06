Play is getting tougher

It looks like the market is not going to be easy to contend with like it seemed to be when it broke through the 8,000-point resistance level not long ago.

Everyone was very jubilant when it did. Most analysts said this could spur a market rally by as much as 1,000 points within a short time, considering the period of consolidation it took to break out. The market took two years, more or less, to consolidate so that this could produce a “powerful rally.”

The market did as expected. Everyone became a market genius. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) immediately climbed no less than 1,000 points to the 9,000 level. After two days, the PSEi fell sharply, then went on an alternating movement of retreat and rebound – with the rebounds getting lower than the previous, so that it is now back moving within the 8,000 to 9,000 level – which I’d like to consider as another consolidation process in view of some foreign and local intervening factors.

On Tuesday this week, the US published a list of roughly 1,300 Chinese imported goods – besides steel and aluminum products, which included electronics, aircraft parts, satellites, medicine, machinery and other goods – with an estimated value of $50 billion that could face duties of 25 percent.

In turn, China on Wednesday announced new tariffs of 25 percent to hit US soybeans, aircraft, cars and other imports worth $50 billion.

Although these moves by both countries are “subject to a review process that will last through at least May before they can take effect,” they are sowing fear and resultant market volatility that is now undermining the equity markets of the world, including ours.

In addition, developments on the home front are also weighing on the local market. There are fears about the inflationary impact of the government’s second package of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN – 2) Act. Critics claim TRAIN-2 will particularly cause further escalation in electricity rates that will, in turn, bite into people’s incomes.

Progress of the game

From our players in the virtual stock trading game, two are continuing to trade, while the rest have taken a cautious stance.

As reported on Tuesday, Play Hard submitted a “buy” order for 1,000 shares of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPH) at P34.00 and 1,000 shares of EEI Corporation (EEI), both for execution on April 2.

Both were considered “done and valid.” His bid prices fell within the transacted prices of the stocks for the day.

He actually had two more “buy” orders – to beef up his stock holdings – for 200 more shares of Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company (MBT), as well as 1,000 more shares of Eagle Cement Corporation (EAGLE) at P14.30.

MBT was considered “not done” as his bid price was even lower than the low for the day of P85.80 per share.

His “buy” order for EAGLE, however, turned good. It was above the day’s low of P14.20 apiece and was, therefore, considered “done.” His transactions for April 2 are, therefore, as follows:

Pixiu submitted a “buy” order of 20,000 shares of Vitarich Corporation (VITA) for execution on April 5, 2018. This will be reflected in next Tuesday’s Week 5 summary report.

Outlook



It’s been more than nine years since the market rebounded from the 2008 Sub-prime Financial Crisis. The market for the most part had since seen more bulls than bears, and, despite several pullbacks along the way, it had maintained a major pattern in an upward direction.

In fact, the benchmark index hit its record high of 9,041.20 points on January 26 this year, but since then it has been on a downward path.

The following days should afford us more indications as to whether the market’s major trend is about to be broken. Its current support level at 8,000 seems to be holding.

I’d like to believe that the bull run is still intact. Our economy’s fundamentals remain healthy. Corporate earnings are also continuing to grow.

Sans the actual outbreak of a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies that could bring havoc to the world’s economy, we should continue to experience further growth.

In this kind of scenario, our market and that of the world will continue to go up. But like all markets do, ours will also not actually continue to go up in some linear pattern. It is likely to move up in some quadratic fashion, so that its upward movements are broken into periods of what are called “pullbacks, corrections and/or consolidations.”

This is most likely what is happening now. Our market is temporarily held down by technical than fundamental factors – in a tougher way.

