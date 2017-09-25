Play time made better with educational app

Customers across the globe have always enjoyed McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal. Highly collectible, each release comes with a range of toys for kids to delight in. But with the launch of the new Happy Studio app, kids and kids-at-heart can now enjoy their favorite toys and characters in a new and exciting platform.

The app is an interactive learning and play app that makes the Happy Meal experience even more enjoyable. Filled to the brim with character-themed games, the Happy Studio app is a place where kids can explore their creativity while developing useful skills.

Using the app is simple and easy and it all starts with downloading the app for free from Apple App Store or Google Play Store and clicking kids’ activity of choice.

Happy Studio has been designed in collaboration with a panel of child development and play experts. These experts have been working with McDonald’s to create a fun new environment that grows children’s imaginations and encourages innovative thinking.

Kids can choose to step into the shoes of an inventor, an artist, or a musician. Each activity is focused on developing certain skills while putting the child into playful mini-scenarios.

As an inventor, kids can build various objects with their favorite characters while learning creative and logic skills. As an artist, children are able to improve their creative skills and exercise their imagination. As a musician, they are able to explore musical patterns to help improve their rhythm and timing.

Parents can also join in on the fun with features such as Happy Readers, for quality bonding experiences with their kids.