PLDT, Amdocs sign $300-M digital deal

PANGILINAN-LED PLDT is bringing advanced technologies to the local telecom industry via a $300-million (P15.29 billion) partnership sign with global software and service provider Amdocs.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, PLDT said that together with wireless unit Smart Communications, it had inked a deal with Amdocs to upgrade the group’s “customer experience, engagement and product delivery.”

PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said the business deal with a technology leader could boost the company’s digital transformation plans.

The seven-year agreement with Amdocs will focus on a “technology-enabled transformative program,” which seeks to modernize and improve both PLDT and Smart’s information technology systems, particularly “customer relationship management, billing, subscription and campaign management.”

The telco also expects this deal to drive revenue growth, as new digital tools will “enable the business units to innovate their digital products and services in a timely manner,” and that advanced technologies are set to lower its operation costs during the term of engagement.

“This milestone engagement will help boost our growth, and position us to take the lead in the next wave of digital innovation brought by new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and automation technologies. It is a partnership in real terms,” Pangilinan added.

The business tycoon also said some of the group’s IT specialists will be offered career opportunities in Amdocs.

For Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs: “Our digital solutions and services will enable them to further enhance customer experiences across their brands for Home, Wireless and Enterprise services; while improving overall efficiencies to quickly innovate and launch new services to grow their data business.”

Earlier this month, PLDT also sealed a $28.5-million deal with China-based technology company Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., to equip its wireless services with improved online charging platforms and electronic loading for prepaid subscribers.