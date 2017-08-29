PLDT to further boost Enterprise initiatives

TELECOM and digital service provider PLDT Inc. said it is strengthening its Enterprise business unit with digital innovation plans after double-digit growth in the first half of 2017.

PLDT’s Enterprise revenues in the period jumped by 11 percent year-on-year to P16.8 billion on the back of data and ICT (information communication technology) revenues, which increased by 18 percent to P10.9 billion.

PLDT said the growth was also attributable to the company’s effort to provide advanced digital and mobile solutions and its strategy to expand its data center network through its subsidiary, ePLDT.

“This has enabled PLDT to become the partner of choice of global providers to deliver cloud solutions that companies are increasingly relying upon,” PLDT said in a statement on Thursday.

Juan Victor Hernandez, senior vice president and head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise, said this growth in the first half is driving the telco giant to boost its Enterprise unit’s digital transformation initiatives.

He noted that the unit’s transformation is not only focused on technology, stressing the need “to upskill our people in order to build expertise and establish world-class ICT practices.”

“Our people work hard to understand the businesses of our clients, and, thus develop and offer the most relevant solutions that will help them achieve their business objectives,” Hernandez said.

PLDT Enterprise is also upgrading its financial technology segment through its subsidiary Voyager Innovations.

Cities such as Muntinlupa, Balanga, Malolos, Catbalogan and Tacloban are now using PayMaya cards to disburse financial grants to their residents and to accept payments for various local government unit (LGU) services, PLDT said.

“By enabling enterprises and government to adopt innovative digital solutions, we are helping private industry and the public sector to execute their own digital pivots and thus raise the efficiency and competitiveness of our economy,” Ernesto R. Alberto, PLDT executive vice president and chief revenue officer, said.