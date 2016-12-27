PLDT boosts Mindanao digital infrastructure with 3 ICT projects

LEADING telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT said it has completed three major ICT (information and communications technology) projects in Davao City that is expected to help boost the region’s digital infrastructure.

These major projects are PLDT’s fourth cable landing station; a state-of-the-art Innovations Laboratory (Innolab), the company’s seventh; and PLDT Group’s eighth data center, the first built in Mindanao. All these form part of PLDT’s programmed P48-billion capital expenditure for 2016, the company said.

“These projects will greatly expand PLDT’s network capacity and quality of services which will benefit industries located in Visayas and Mindanao, and enable them to participate in the emerging gigabit society,” PLDT Chief Revenue Officer and ePLDT President and CEO Eric Alberto said.

“We have accelerated the necessary investments that will help build and strengthen the region’s enterprises and enable them to become not just locally but globally competitive, armed with new digital tools and innovative solutions,” he added.

PLDT’s fourth cable landing station in Davao links Mindanao to all of PLDT’s three existing international gateways in located in Nasugbu, Batangas; Bauang, La Union, and Daet, Camarines Norte. PLDT has the most number of cable landing stations in the Philippines.

This will significantly improve the flow of international data traffic to and from Mindanao, providing better resiliency and reduced latency for enterprises, particularly those that demand bandwidth-heavy data services such as the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, PLDT said.

PLDT’s Davao cable landing station also connects Mindanao to PLDT’s international managed network that has points-of-presence (POP) in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and the US, with a fully-managed, high bandwidth global connectivity with automatic re-routing and switching capability through different international cable routes in the event of cable faults, further improving network resiliency.

The Davao data center is the latest addition to the PLDT Group’s network of data centers. It will provide hosting, colocation, and business continuity services for enterprises, and is a suitable secondary back-up location for businesses with data already housed in other data centers across the country.

The PLDT Group currently operates seven data centers around the Philippines, with the most recent addition being its largest data center in Makati City.

PLDT plans to expand the number of its data center facilities to 10 by 2017 with a rack capacity of over 9,000 – the largest by any provider in the country.

The Innolab facility serves as a training hub for ICT services and offers technical assistance for clients, while also serving as conducive space for tech events such as hackathons and conferences to support local programmers and developers, PLDT said.

PLDT’s fiber optic backbone and distribution network has reached more than 140,000 kilometers, the most extensive in the Philippines.