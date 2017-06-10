PLDT brings Roku-powered TV to Filipino viewers

PLDT Inc. officially launched on Thursday the first Roku-powered TVolution in Asia, enabling Filipinos to explore a superior selection of channels and movies from top global streaming services.

Teaming up with Roku Inc., the telco and digital service provider also said Filipino consumers will be the first in Asia to experience the best in entertainment using the proven Roku platform.

This streaming box is superior in providing all-in-one, plug-and-play venue, as it has partnered with entertainment leaders like iFlix and Netflix, and pay-TV channels from Cignal, and unlimited videos from Youtube, and over 100 other streaming channels.

“Roku has pioneered in 2008, and with more than 14 million active accounts, we will give you more control so you can watch everything in your terms. There will also be different apps you will be seeing in the next months and years,” Brandon Amber, representative of Roku, said in a press conference.

“As we usher in a new era of digital transformation, PLDT has been pursuing digital transformation by offering a growing range of services and solutions for better access. With Roku, PLDT’s New TVolution is our latest innovative service that goes beyond access,” Eric Alberto, PLDT-Smart chief revenue officer, told reporters.

He said PLDT Home subscribers will be able to enjoy the Roku Powered TVolution boxes with their fiber broadband connections, which have speeds of up to one gigabit per second.

Alberto also mentioned PLDT’s aggressive nationwide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) expansion program, saying they have started with Toledo City in Cebu, followed by General Santos in Mindanao, Naga City in the Bicol Region, and Metro Manila’s southern communities.

The company is optimistic of reaching 4.4 million homes by the end of 2017. It is also deploying hybrid fiber technologies, such as Huawei’s G.fast, which can boost data speeds up to 600-700 Mbps over copper lines.