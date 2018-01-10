PLDT ClarkTel to open disaster recovery facility

PLDT Clark Telecom Inc. (ClarkTel) expects its first purpose-built disaster recovery facility at the Clark Freeport in Pampanga to be operational this year to complement the daily operations of its existing data center in the region.

PLDT ClarkTel said in a statement on Tuesday that the facility, which is set to be inaugurated in the third quarter, would help enterprises in and around Clark Economic Zone to support their business continuity arrangements amid potential disruptions in the digital age.

The PLDT unit recently broke ground on the new facility, which is designed to deliver resilience to enterprises, specific to their data backup requirements, and help keep operations ongoing in times of disruption incidents.

“[W]e recognized the need for a robust disaster recovery facility, which in the long run would help propel the region’s economic growth by ensuring organizations under our care have the confidence to resume their operations with a more comprehensive approach to business continuity,” said Boy Castaneda, PLDT ClarkTel president and chief executive officer.

Eric Alberto, president of ePLDT and chief revenue officer of PLDT-SMART, said companies must prepare their management to deal for possible shocks facing the digital world.

“Disasters are not a question of if but a question of when,” he said.

Alberto said that with the combined efforts of PLDT and ePLDT, “all businesses can continue operating, even when the unfortunate happens.”

PLDT Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Business Jovy Hernandez said: “This new DR (disaster recovery) facility is a testament to our continuous support for the government in ensuring business resiliency in the region.”