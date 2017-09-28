PLDT completes fiber rollout in Rockwell Center

TELECOM and digital service provider PLDT has completed the rollout of fiber facilities in Rockwell Center, a mixed-used development in Makati City, providing its residents ultra-fast broadband with speeds of up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps).

In a statement, PLDT said it has completed the “fiberization” of Rockwell Center’s residential condominiums such as Rizal Tower, Luna Gardens, Hidalgo Place, Amorsolo Towers, Edades Garden Villas and Towers, Joya Lofts and Towers, One Rockwell, and The Manansala.

Marco Borlongan, PLDT first vice president and head of Home Business, said the deployment of the company’s fiber facilities in the country echoes its vision to deliver high-speed Internet to more Filipinos.

“Fibr-powered families can experience up to 100 Mbps of symmetrical internet speeds—which means subscribers may download and upload at equal high-speed,” Borlongan said.

As of end-June, PLDT’s fiber facilities have passed 3.3 million homes. PLDT expects to expand its FTTH (fiber to the home) coverage to about four million homes passed by the end of 2017.

PLDT said it has invested around P300 billion over the last decade to roll out fixed and wireless network infrastructure, which now covers 150,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables designed to support the Filipinos’ growing use of fixed and mobile data.