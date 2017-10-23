PLDT completes P1-B fiber rollout in Mindanao

TELECOM and digital services provider PLDT has accelerated the rollout of its fiber expansion plan with the completion of its P1-billion domestic fiber optic network (DFON) in Mindanao.

Advertisements

In a statement over the weekend, PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said this project would beef up the network’s voice, data and multimedia services in Mindanao.

“Our sustained network investments are part of our commitment to deliver the best quality services, particularly internet connectivity, all over the country,” he said.

The 300-kilometer fiber infrastructure runs through the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur. This project seeks to provide additional resiliency for the transmission backbone of PLDT Home and Enterprise unit, the company said.

“The added resiliency complements the boosted capacity in the DFON facilities in the area which has over 300Gbps (Gigabits per second) already installed in the local loop and is targeted to raise the capacity to 400Gbps by end of the year,” PLDT said.

Eric Alberto, PLDT chief revenue officer, also said this innovation in the network’s capacity would help the southern island to gain and boost investment and development projects.

Over the last 10 years, the telco has allotted P300 billion or $6 billion to strengthen its network infrastructure for domestic and international grounds. Last year, it set aside P48 billion for capital expenditures, allocating a significant portion in further expanding and fortifying its domestic fiber infrastructure.

PLDT earlier said its fiber-powered fixed line network is targeted to reach 4 million homes this year. It is also deploying hybrid technology to allow existing customers connected via copper facilities to enjoy fiber-like speeds.