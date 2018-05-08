PLDT completes partial sale of Rocket stake

PLDT Inc. has completed the partial sale of its stake in Germany-based Rocket Internet, reducing its equity ownership to 2 percent from 6.1 percent previously.

In a disclosure, PLDT said Rocket has accepted 6.8 million shares, or about 67.4 percent of PLDT’s total shares in the latter, that were tendered by PLDT Online Investments Pte. Ltd. at an offer price of €24 each for a total consideration of €163.2 million ($194.65 million, P10.1 billion).

Proceeds are expected to support PLDT’s 2018 capital spending program.

PLDT had invested P17 billion or €333 million in Rocket four year ago to acquire a 10-percent stake in the company.

PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan late last year announced the company planned to dispose some of its major assets, such as its stake in Rocket, to fund its capital expenditures (capex).

But Pangilinan told reporters last month that PDLT had no plans yet of selling its remaining stake in Rocket.

“There’s no pressure on the part of PLDT to dispose the remaining one third” of its shares in the technology firm, he said, adding he still sees value in the stake.

“Given the prospects that we’re seeing in Rocket, I think they’re quite optimistic. The value is still there. From that perspective it is still important to us,” he said.