PLDT earnings jump 41% in Q1

Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc. said earnings for the first quarter surged 41 percent from a year ago, propelled by its home and enterprise businesses.

PLDT’s reported net income from January to March rose to P7 billion from P4.96 billion in the same period in 2017.

The country’s leading telco said the figure took into account a P3.4-billion revaluation gain on its investment in Germany-based technology firm Rocket Internet.

PLDT has completed the sale of its partial stake in Rocket Internet, with the proceeds to be used to support its 2018 capital spending program. The transaction enabled PLDT to raise fresh funds amounting to €163.2 million or P10.5 billion.

Consolidated service revenues rose 3 percent to P36.7 billion, while consolidated core income was up 14 percent at P6.1 billion.

“Good start for the year,” PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan told a financial briefing on Thursday. “On the whole, it’s a good start for the group. We will continue to see improvements in the core businesses of the company.”

He said the group continues to bank on the strong performance of its home and enterprise units.

Revenues of its home business in the period jumped 14 percent to P8.9 billion lifted by the growing subscriber base of its home broadband services, while its enterprise business saw revenues climb 7 percent to P9.2 billion.

The Wireless Individual business of Smart, TNT and Sun contributed P14.8 billion in service revenues in the quarter.

Mobile internet revenues soared 29 percent to P5.9 billion, home broadband revenues rose 18 percent to P5.6 billion, while corporate data and data center revenues grew 6 percent to P5.2 billion.

While the group posted growth this quarter, Pangilinan believes PLDT “can do better.”

“It’s our overarching goal to restore PLDT in the position as the most profitable company in the Philippines and we will not stop until we get there,” he stressed.

For this year, PLDT’s capital expenditure is expected to reach P58 billion as the telco continues to implement its vision of massive network modernization.